Cypress parents describe road rage beating of their daughter

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK)– It all began with a lane modification.

A 20-year-old Cypress female was beaten Thursday throughout a fight with another motorist on the Beltway 8 feeder road.

Video of the occurrence reveals a guy tossing punches, which left the female damaged and bruised.

The female’s mom, Edna Mojica informed ABC13 that it started with a chauffeur who blew up when she made a lane modification in front of him.

“Every time she tried to switch lanes, he would switch first,” Mojica stated.

As the victim was stopped at a traffic signal near Phillipine Street, the motorist followed her and went out of his automobile. Mojica’s daughter informed authorities the guy punched through her window, shattering the glass and struck her numerous times in the face.

Bystanders tape-recorded part of the occurrence that reveals Mojica’s daughter and the guy having a hard time.

“I think I was more upset because nobody stopped to say ‘Hey, let me help this woman out,'” her daddy stated about the spectators.

The Mojicas hope somebody with details about the motorist will step forward and assist discover him.

The white guy has blonde hair and was driving a gray pickup, potentially a more recent Ford design and is thought to be 6 feet high.

If you have any details about the occurrence, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.