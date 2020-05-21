Cyclone Amphan: ‘Most-powerful’ storm kills 82 in India and Bangladesh

At least 82 folks have been killed by the tremendous cyclone that swept throughout India and Bangladesh from the Bay of Bengal late on Wednesday, in accordance with native officers.

Addressing the media, the chief minister of West Bengal state in India stated she had “never seen such a disaster before”. Millions had been evacuated forward of the storm, which has triggered in depth injury alongside the shoreline, in India’s marshy Sundarbans area and to the main metropolis of Kolkata.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated 72 had been killed in West Bengal alone. Earlier, Bangladeshi officers stated a Red Crescent volunteer was amongst 10 killed in that nation.

More follows…