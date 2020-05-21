Cyclone Amphan live updates: Cleanup begins in India and Bangladesh

Catholic Relief Services/Caritas Bangladesh

Several poorly maintained dykes and dams in Bangladesh broke down even earlier than Cyclone Amphan made landfall on Wednesday, inflicting intensive flooding in elements of the nation.

Snigdha Chakraborty with charity Catholic Relief Services stated the nation noticed storm surges as excessive as 15 ft (4.5 meters), inundating homes all through the nation.

A complete of 12,078 cyclone shelters had been ready all through the nation’s coastal areas, the place over 2 million folks had been evacuated. About 40,000 livestock animals had been additionally evacuated.

Though there was vital injury throughout the coast, main destruction has not been reported up to now in the refugee camp’s close to Cox’s Bazar, the place practically 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence in Myanmar presently live, Chakraborty stated.

Some weak shelters had been broken in the storm and now have to be repaired, she stated.

There was concern that the precipitation from the storm — although it made landfall on the opposite aspect of Bangladesh — might trigger landslides in the refugee camps. Those residing there already are topic to squalid circumstances, and there may be concern {that a} Covid-19 outbreak might come up in the camps after circumstances had been reported final week.