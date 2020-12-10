The wish has finally been granted after years of waiting! Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most awaited games has finally arrived. The game is ready to be played.

Read more to know about the benchmarks of it. You will find information on the performance of Cyber 2077 on different types of hardware. You will also know about the different GPU varieties with regard to the settings.

Features Of Cyberpunk 2077

There have been some observation results posted in the earlier week. However, that was done with an unoptimized pre-release code. Not only that but, Denuvo, the anti-privacy software was also inculcated into it.

Whatsoever, there has not been any improvement in the performance if seen from the point of the updated benchmarks. That too after taking into consideration the release of updated drivers and code. To be typical, there have been only a 5% increase in the all-in-all performance. If you want to achieve a smooth performance of 60 fps, you will have to keep this in mind. That is, you will have to try to land to a number that is higher than the hardware that is suggested to you.

It can be said that you can play Cyberpunk 2077 quite smoothly on your PC at fps ranging from 30-60. When it comes to the gunfights, it is not going to be easy if played from a range that is at a low end. However, there might be no problem in case you play as another shooter at the range of 30-60 fps.

Coming to the graphic settings, Cyberpunk 2077 comes with almost 24 different variants of graphics. What affects the performance the most is the resolution scaling and the resolution itself. The game overall with its impressive graphics and gameplay has all the capabilities to engulf the gaming world.