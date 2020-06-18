Cyberpunk 2077 gets delayed again, will now be released on November 19th

Cyperpunk 2077 — the highly anticipated open-world RPG — has been delayed again and is moving from its in the pipeline September 17th release date to November 19th, developer CD Projekt Red announced today on Twitter.

The announcement notes that as of today, the overall game is technically “finished” from the content and gameplay perspective, with all the quests, cutscenes, skills, items, and functionality set up. But the finished game is so complex and so large, CD Projekt Red says, that it takes the extra time for you to “go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs.”

It’s been a long road to release for Cyberpunk 2077, which has held it’s place in development since at least 2013. Originally set to release on April 16th, the game was delayed to September 17th back in January. A multiplayer component for the game, originally planned to be released after the initial launch, was also delayed at that time; CD Projekt Red says it likely won’t appear until “after 2021.”

While the delay is no doubt disappointing for fans, CD Projekt Red is promising more information soon, both from its Night City Wire announcement stream planned for June 25th and in previews from journalists who have gotten access to an early on build of the game.