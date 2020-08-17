Cyberattack shuts down Canadian government accounts, including those delivering COVID assistance

At one point over the weekend, Canadian officials disclosed they detected as many as 300,000 attempted attacks to access accounts on at least 24 government systems

“Early on Saturday morning a CRA (Canadian Revenue Agency) portal was directly targeted with a large amount of traffic using a botnet to attempt to attack the services through credential stuffing,” said Marc Brouillard, acting Chief Information Officer for the government of Canada. “Out of an abundance of caution the CRA portal was shut down to contain the attack and implement measures to protect CRA services.”

A “credential stuffing” attack is one in which stolen usernames and passwords are mined to fraudulently access personal accounts.

In total, more than 11,000 out of 12 million personal accounts were compromised, including tax accounts and online portals accessing Covid-19 relief programs. Government officials say they hope to have online services restored by Wednesday.

“The credentials used in the attack came from previous, non-government of Canada data breaches. They were effective because Canadians reused old passwords on government of Canada systems,” said Scott Jones, head of Canada’s Centre for Cyber Security, adding, “the accounts that used unique, strong passwords remain secure.” Jones noted it is rare for his agency to either confirm or comment on the existence or nature of such a security breach. Officials stressed that this was what they characterize as a “front door” attack, in which…

