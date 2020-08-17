Cyber Security Training And Gamification Case Study

Gamification And Cyber Security Awareness

For this case study, Inno-Versity was its own customer. Cyber security training is at the leading edge of the minds of the majority of our business and university customers, specifically due to today’s fast-growing work-from-home alternatives for staff members.

The stats– even prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic– are considerable and frightening. More than 50% of all hacking attacks gain access to a company’s system through human mistake. Hackers understand that accessing business files by going through susceptible staff member is among the most trustworthy techniques. This holds true for both little and big companies. In truth, 43% of all attacks are on small companies. For bigger companies, the expense of an effective cyber attack can be countless dollars. The require for efficient training for staff members is clear and apparent.

eBook Release What Is eLearn ing Gamification And Why Is It Vital For L&D Professionals? Learn how to bring gamification into your knowing with strong theory and terrific case research studies.

To address this requirement, Inno-Versity partnered with a cyber security business with deep experience and a.