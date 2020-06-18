Cyber attack forces Australian brewer to halt production increasing fears of a nation-wide shortage 

A food and beverage company was forced to shut down production for eight days following a cyber attack.

Lion, which produces Little Creatures, XXXX, Tooheys and James Squire, was hit by a cyber attack on June 8.

Production at Geelong’s Little Creatures brewery restarted on Tuesday but Lion said there was ‘still some way to go’ until normal manufacturing resumes.

Lion failed to disclose just how much production have been impacted by the cyber attack.

Production at Geelong’s Little Creatures brewery (pictured) could only restart on Tuesday

However they did reveal there’s limited availability at the moment.

‘Across our Australian and New Zealand adult beverages businesses, we continue to have limited visibility of our products and services in our systems,’ the business said in a statement

‘We’re working to bring our breweries back on the web as soon as possible, hoping to get a number of our breweries straight back up and running soon.

‘We apologise to our consumers and clients, especially those people who are only just getting their own venues back ready to go following COVID-19 closures.

‘We thank them for his or her patience once we do every thing we can to get back to normal supply levels.’

The cyber attack has resulted in temporary shortages or out-of-stock products and services in kegs, bottles and cans.

‘While our systems are offline, we now have worked quite difficult to have the ability to supply a limited number of key products and services to our customers,’ the statement said.

‘We will continue to accept and fulfill orders as most readily useful we can, using interim manual processes where we need to.’

Lion, which includes a portfolio including Little Creatures, XXXX, Tooheys and James Squire, was hit with a cyber attack on June 8

Matt Warren, from RMIT University Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, said cyber attacks were ‘the new normal’.

‘It’s perhaps not that there’s a growth in cyber-attacks, but we’re seeing these attacks become more successful because what they are focusing on may be the human aspect,’ that he told the Geelong Advertiser.

‘It also highlights that organisations are not prepared for this.

‘It’s actually a relatively easy cyber attack to recover from, nevertheless the problem is really because organisations have become complex, they have not kept up their backup resilience strategy to reflect their operations.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Lion for comment.