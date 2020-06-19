Cyber-attack Australia: sophisticated attacks from ‘state-based actor’, PM says | Australia news

A wide variety of political and private sector organisations in Australia have come under cyber-attack performed by a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, the Australian government has revealed.

Scott Morrison disclosed the far-reaching attacks at a media conference in Canberra on Friday, while his defence minister declared that malicious cyber activity was “increasing in frequency, scale, in sophistication and in its impact”.

The government is not saying which country it believes to be responsible, be prepared to say it really is “a state-based actor, with very significant capabilities”. The prime minister declined to respond to a particular question about whether it had been China, after months of tensions in its relationship with Australia.

“I’m here today to advise you that, based on advice provided to me by our cyber experts, Australian organisations are currently being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” Morrison told reporters.

“This activity is targeting Australian organisations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organisations, education, health, important service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.

“We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting and the tradecraft used. The Australian government is aware of and alert to the threat of cyber-attacks.”

Morrison said the experience was “not new” but the frequency had been increasing “over many months”.

He said investigations conducted so far hadn’t revealed any “large-scale personal data breaches” of Australians’ personal information. Cybersecurity, that he added, have been “a constant issue for Australia to deal with”.

The prime minister said Australia was working closely with its allies and partners to manage cyber threats. He had spoken with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, concerning the issue on Thursday night.

Morrison said the us government was speaking publicly concerning the issue to not raise concerns but to improve awareness. He encouraged organisations, particularly those in health critical infrastructure and important services, to “implement technical defences to thwart this malicious cyber activity”.

The prime minister declined to name, at this time, which country was thought to be responsible. He said the threshold of evidence to attribute an attack to a particular country publicly was “extremely high”.

“Australia doesn’t engage lightly in public attributions and when and if we choose to do so is always done in the context of what we believe to be in our strategic national interests,” that he said.

“What I can confirm is there are not a large number of state-based actors that can engage in this type of activity and it is clear, based on the advice that we have received, that this has been done by a state-based actor, with very significant capabilities.”

He said the federal government would to push out a new cybersecurity strategy in the coming months and that would include significant further funding to strengthen defences against attacks of this nature.

Morrison said the government’s expert agency on cyber matters, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, had published a variety of technical advisory notices to alert potential targets and had been briefing states and territories on risks and mitigations.

The ACSC had been earnestly working with targeted organisations to ensure they had appropriate technical mitigations in place and their defences were accordingly raised. The centre and a range of private cybersecurity providers had been working with the affected entities “to thwart this activity”.

The defence minister, Linda Reynolds, said there is no doubt that malicious cyber activity was increasing in its sophistication and impact, which harmed Australia’s national security and economic interests. She urged all Australian organisations to be tuned in to the threat and do something to protect their networks.

The government briefed the opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, about the matter on Thursday evening.