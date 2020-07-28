Cyber Acoustics 3.5mm Stereo Headset with Headphones and Noise Cancelling Microphone for PCs, Tablets, and Cell Phones in The Office, Classroom or Home (AC-5002A)



Product Description

The AC-5002 is a quality stereo headset with a unidirectional, noise cancelling microphone. Perfect for today’s demanding classrooms and open office environments. This headset utilizes a single 3.5mm plug and is compatible with PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, tablets, smartphones, MP3 players and most gaming systems with an aux port.

Cyber Acoustics is a manufacturer of speakers, headsets, headphones, and mics. Our commitment to today’s lifestyle technologies reaches back more than 20 years in developing and delivering computer related products found in homes, businesses, and schools across the country. It’s easy to make great audio products when cost is not a factor. The real challenge is in the hard work and engineering, combined to deliver the very best in performance, that also happens to be the most affordable. It’s what drives us… creating that thrill found in the first moments of discovery – of expectations blown away.

Connection

3.5mm

USB

3.5mm

Microphone Type

Adjustable Boom Mic

Adjustable Boom Mic

In-Line Mic

Headband

Padded & Adjustable

Padded & Adjustable

Padded & Adjustable

Noise Cancelling Mic

✓

✓

✓

Drivers

32mm Dynamic Drivers

32mm Dynamic Drivers

32mm Dynamic Drivers

Controls

In-Line Volume Control

In-Line Volume Control

In-Line Volume Control

Cable Type

Braided TuffCord

Braided TuffCord

Robust Cord

ONE SIZE FITS ALL: With an adjustable headband and leatherette ear pads, these on ear headphones can be adjusted to fit most head sizes and with an ambidextrous microphone boom arm, you can choose whether you want the mic on the left or right hand side.

EASY TO USE: Simply plug in and play, no installation needed. Connect 3.5mm plug directly to your desktop computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone, MP3 player or gaming system. The volume control on the headphone cord makes it easy to manage the volume.

DURABLE DESIGN: These headsets are hardwearing and long lasting, which is vital when being frequently used in school and businesses. The cord is made from a Braided TuffCord, which is tangle free, ultra-durable and student proof!

QUALITY GUARANTEED: Includes 1 year hassle free warranty.