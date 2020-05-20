CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

In a letter Tuesday to Health as well as Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, CVS president Larry Merlo showed his business obtained the funds as component of the TREATMENT Act Provider ReliefFund He stated it was an automated circulation from HHS which CVS did not ask for the cash.

“We have made the decision to return the funds and forgo participation in subsequent disbursements,” Merlo stated. “In doing so, we hope to help HHS provide additional support to other providers who are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.”