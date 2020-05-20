CVS Health is returning $43 million in coronavirus relief funds

In a letter Tuesday to Health as well as Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, CVS president Larry Merlo showed his business obtained the funds as component of the TREATMENT Act Provider ReliefFund He stated it was an automated circulation from HHS which CVS did not ask for the cash.
“We have made the decision to return the funds and forgo participation in subsequent disbursements,” Merlo stated. “In doing so, we hope to help HHS provide additional support to other providers who are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.”
CVS Health (CVS) has actually remained to run via the pandemic. In March, the business showed it would certainly hire 50,000 people across the United States.
And in April, the business revealed it would certainly expand Covid-19 testing capabilities.
Still, the pandemic has actually taxed the business’s supply, as it carries the remainder of WallStreet Shares of CVS are down greater than 14% considering that the start of the year.