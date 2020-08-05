CVS Health (CVS) earnings Q2 2020 beat

Customers store at the CVS Pharmacy, on Morrissey Boulevard, in Dorchester, on April 2,2020 Some drug store employees fret about risky conditions at their shops.

CVS Health on Wednesday reported a strong 2nd quarter and raised its outlook for the year, stating it is much better placed to weather the pandemic since of its varied organisation, that includes its big pharmacy chain and health advantages.

The health-care business beat experts’ expectations for earnings and earnings in the financial 2nd quarter.

Shares of the business were up about 3% in premarket trading.

“The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation, giving us new opportunities to demonstrate the power of our integrated offerings and the ability to deliver care to consumers in the community, in the home and in the palm of their hand which has never been more important,” CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo stated in a press release.

Here’s what the business reported for the quarter ended June 30 compared to what Wall Street was anticipating, based upon a study of experts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.64 changed, vs. $1.93 anticipated

Revenue: $653 billion vs. $6423 billion anticipated

The pharmacy chain reported financial second-quarter earnings of $2.98 billion, or $2.26 per share, up from $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year previously.

Excluding products, CVS made $2.64 per share, greater than the $1.93 cents per share anticipated by …