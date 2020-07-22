CuteKing Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket 80×87 Inches for Queen or King Size Bed, 20lbs for 150-200lbs People, with 100% Natural Bamboo Viscose, Luxury Heavy Blanket, Silky Smooth, Skin Friendly



Product Description

CuteKing is a company that offers high quality weighted blankets. The CuteKing weighted blankets can help the adults and kids relax by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged, making you fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night.

Only weighted blanket do not include duvet cover, it is recommended that purchase a Cuteking duvet cover to use with weighted blanket for easy cleaning. Search for Cuteking duvet cover on Amazon and you will find the best duvet cover for Cuteking weighted blanket.

The CuteKing weighted blanket is made of 100% breathable natural bamboo viscose, and its compartments are filled with tiny, non-toxic, odorless, cool glass beads which is comfortable and breathable.

We sew the compartments of the blanket to a smaller size so that the weight of the blanket is evenly distributed and fits perfectly to the body. It will make you feel more comfortable when you are under it.

2019 new process: we add two layer microfiber inside the blanket. Our 7-layered blanket is designed to provide temperature control and make sure our blankets will not leak beads. The new sewing technology makes the blanket more beautiful and reliable.

The sturdy materials and sewing process make the blanket durable and last longer. The 8 loops on the blanket can be attached to the duvet cover to hold the blanket in place.

Weighted blanket is engineered to be around 7-12% of your body weight that can offer great all-natural sleep for adults and kids, Recommended blanket weight may vary by size. Please refer to the top heading for the recommended blanket weight.

Size and Weight: 60”x80” for queen bed or full bed, twin bed, 80”x87” for king or queen size bed, 88″x104”for king bed or California King size bed, 60”x80” for one person, the 80”x87” and 88”x104”can cover two people.

Blanket care:



The weighted blanket is machine-washable on a gentle setting, better dry clean or hand-wash.

Do not allow pets to bite or scratch blankets. Do not allow sharp objects to pierce the blanket.

Note:

The minimum age for the use of a weighted blanket is 13 years old.

Pregnant women, babys under 5 years old and people who can’t move the heavy blanket themselves are prohibited to use.Weighted blankets should never be used to restrain a person or restrict their movement.

Weighted Blankets should never go past the shoulders, and should never cover the head.

Old people and people with less strength, it is recommended to buy lighter than the recommended weight.

Weighted blankets are smaller than regular blankets because they are designed to cover your body rather than your bed. Don’t worry when you see twin, queen, king size weighted blankets smaller than expected.

