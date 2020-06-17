Customs checkpoint in Meghri return to regular operations – Panorama

Customs checkpoint of Meghri has returned to regular operations in terms of international transportation of all types of goods between Iran and Armenia, the country’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) reported on Wednesday.

Citing the relevant decision of the Commandant, the source said there is no longer a need to carry out re-loading at areas of checkpoints between Iran and Armenia during transportation of any kinds of goods between the countries.

Besides, no police coordination and control is now required in terms of movement of Iranian trucks on the territory of Armenia.