Customer shocked over Woolworths’ surveillance system after being filmed at the self-serve checkout 

A buyer was shocked to find he was being filmed at the Woolworths self-serve checkout.

Branwell Travers was procuring at a Woolworths grocery store in Fitzroy, central Melbourne, when he seen a recording of himself on the display screen.

‘I received half means by way of scanning my basket of things and noticed in the nook of my eye somewhat video,’ Mr Travers informed PEDESTRIAN.TV.

A buyer was shocked to find he was being recorded (pictured above) at a Woolworths self-serve checkout in Fitzroy, central Melbourne, this week

Mr Travers posted a picture of the self-service display screen on Friday and requested: ‘For how lengthy has Woolworths been filming me whereas utilizing self-checkouts?’

The image revealed how a small sq. confirmed a stay recording of Mr Travers at the prime proper hand nook of the display screen.

Mr Travers stated he was confused as the grocery store had not given any indication {that a} new digicam system was in place.

He additionally famous that no alerts or messages had appeared on the touchscreen throughout his transaction.

A Woolworths spokesperson stated the surveillance was a brand new safety measure aimed at maintaining prospects accountable.

The spokesperson defined: ‘We know the overwhelming majority of our prospects do the proper factor at our self-serve checkouts.

‘This is a brand new safety measure we’re trialling for those who do not.’

Woolworths (pictured) stated the recordings weren’t saved and the surveillance is a brand new safety measure aimed at maintaining prospects accountable

The spokesperson stated the recording is a digital reflection of the buyer that isn’t saved.

The cameras can not view the PIN pad and adjust to fee and safety requirements.

It is unclear what number of shops are trialling the new system.

Twitter customers rapidly slammed the safety initiative as an invasion of privateness.

One commenter stated: ‘I will not be utilizing self-service anymore.’

Another consumer joked: ‘Appears to be an ‘anti-privacy measure.’

One commenter identified that ‘Coles supermarkets do it too’.

He shared a picture of a Coles grocery store that had smaller screens displaying a stay feed of the prospects above the self-service checkout machines.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Coles for remark.