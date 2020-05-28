Customer rips down metro salon’s sign outlining mask protocol, claims it’s infringing stylists’ rights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro lady claims that making hair stylists put on a mask whereas working is unconstitutional, however a salon caught in the midst of all of it says they don’t want any assist.

A social media video surfaced when Carmie Holloway recorded herself leaving Salons by JC on Tuesday afternoon, ripping a COVID-19 sign straight off the entrance door.

“It says all who enter the salon must wear a mask,” Carmie Holloway stated in her Facebook video. “I am not wearing a mask!”

“We don’t need anybody to fight for us,” stylist Daysha Jones stated.

Daysha Jones, a stylist at Salons by JC, says she was shocked.

“It’s not her place or business,” Jones stated. “It’s not her decision.”

“That is state sponsored propoganda,” Carmie Holloway stated. “This is an abuse of power. Well, I know it is.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s COVID-19 reopening declaration for private companies states, “Employees must use face masks or coverings and disposable masks must be offered to customers if they don’t have one.”

“”It’s simply widespread sense and respectful,” Jones stated.

“I am standing up for all of these salon owners,” Holloway stated within the Facebook submit.

Judy Dorsett, proprietor of Salons by JC, says for her and her workers, following security protocol isn’t a difficulty.

“We are happy to wear masks, and the salon professionals spend extra time sanitizing their suite in between clients,” Dorsett stated.

“I am a single income, so I can’t afford to be off for that long,” Jones stated. “So, I am going to take every precaution that I can to stay open.”

But Carmie claims this isn’t over.

“I will come back here tomorrow and everyday and keep ripping down signs,” Holloway stated.

“Just don’t,” Jones stated. “Go about your way.”

Carmie tells KFOR she is an everyday at Salons by JC and shall be again. The salon is ready to name the police if she rips down one other sign.

