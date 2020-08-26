Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 1700-Watt 22L Air Fryer Oven w/Rotisserie – RED



Price: $199.90

(as of Aug 26,2020 20:21:29 UTC – Details)



This air fryer and oven combo offers seven functions, so you can do everything from dehydrate and toast to bake and broil…and more! The built-in air fryer provides fast and even heat distribution for air frying with little to no oil. Plus, it’s designed with a built-in rotisserie, variable temperature and timer controls, an oven light and accessories to cook all your favorites. WHAT YOU GET Air fryer oven Air fryer basket Oven rack Oven tray Crumb tray Rotisserie spit with tines, screws and handle FEATURES 7 functions Includes Broil, Toast, Bake, Bake + Fan, Airfry, Dehydrate and Rotisserie 1700 watts of power Fast and efficient cooking Generous capacity 0.8 cubic feet (22L) nonstick interior Allows room for a 12″ pizza, 4 lbs. of chicken and up to 6 slices of bread Interior light Allows you to keep a close eye on your food as it cooks Adjustable temperature Variable temperature dial enables you to set temperatures from 150 degrees F up to 450 degrees F Adjustable 60-minute timer The handy auto-switch-off timer ensures you cook to precise times Dura-Electric nonstick interior Easy to clean Convenient accessories Everything you need for air frying or oven cooking Includes rotisserie rack with handle, Dura-Electric nonstick oven tray pan with handle, air fryer basket, oven rack and crumb tray SPECIFICATIONS Measurements:Approx. 15.9″L x 15.4″W x 13.7″H Volume Capacity:744 oz. Power Source:Standard outlet Wattage:1700 watts Material Composition:Carbon steel, stainless steel, glass and plastic Care:Wipe clean; hand-wash accessories

7 FUNCTIONS – Includes Broil, Toast, Bake, Bake + Fan, Airfry, Dehydrate and Rotisserie

1700 WATTS OF POWER – Fast and efficient cooking

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE – Variable temperature dial enables you to set temperatures from 150 degrees F up to 450 degrees F

GENEROUS CAPACITY – 0.8 cubic feet (22L) nonstick interior; Allows room for a 12″ pizza, 4 lbs. of chicken and up to 6 slices of bread

CONVENIENT ACCESSORIES – Everything you need for air frying or oven cooking; Includes rotisserie rack with handle, Dura-Electric nonstick oven tray pan with handle, air fryer basket, oven rack and crumb tray