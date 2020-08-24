Curtis Luck secures KFT title in Columbus after clutch par save

When Curtis Luck stepped on the very first tee Sunday afternoon at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, he and playing rival Cameron Young, simply a shot off of Luck’s lead getting in the day, shared a typical goal: Let’s placed on an excellent program.

Eighteen holes later on, the evaluations were in …

“We put on an interesting show,” Luck stated. “I don’t know if it was good.”

Luck was being modest, naturally. If Luck’s even-par 71 did not have the kind of fireworks accustomed on the Korn Ferry Tour, it offseted it in grit. Luck’s clutch up-and-down par on the 72 nd hole made the 24-year-old Australian his very first triumph as an expert, a one-shot victory over Young (71 ), Theo Humphrey (67) and Taylor Montgomery (68) at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

“One of the biggest strengths I have on the golf course is digging deep and showing my grit,” Luck stated. “Very stressful day. I’m very happy that it’s over and I’ve managed to just sneak out on top.”

‘Such an intriguing one’: Luck summarize very first win as professional

Luck expected a bogey-free near to his weekend when he started the day on among the circuit’s most difficult tests, however a bogey on the par -3 8th ended those dreams. A hole later on, Young …