Curtis Hill: Crack down on bad cops but support good cops who keep us safe – Senate GOP bill shows the way

McConnell said however bring the bill up for a vote in the full Senate by next week. The legislation is definitely an important step of progress that deserves passage in both the Senate and House of Representatives and really should become law.

SENATE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL POLICE REFORM LEGISLATION: ‘WE HEAR YOU’

Black Americans, as much as every other population group in the country, rely on cops every day to safeguard us from criminals. The vast majority of police officers try this and are maybe not racists. Many officers are themselves black, and some have lost their lives in the distinct duty.

But there is no question that a small minority of officers are guilty of police brutality, which in the most extreme cases has resulted in the unjustified killings of black people and folks of other races aswell.

At a Capitol news conference, Scott over and over assailed the “false, binary choice” that poses the question: “Are you supporting the law enforcement community or are you supporting communities of color?”

Instead, Scott rightly observed that we all should lend our support and advocacy to both groups. And in turn, black Americans and police must support each other.

Despite the history of tension between police and blacks, we need each other. There are a lot more black crime victims than black criminals, and without police protection far more individuals of all races would be assaulted, robbed, raped, murdered and victimized by lawbreakers.

“If you support America, you support restoring the confidence that communities of color have in institutions of authority,” Scott said. “If you support America that means you understand that the overwhelming quantity of officers in this nation want to do their job [and] go home for their family.”

This is the message our nation must hear – not the anti-cop rhetoric of the left-wing crowds chanting “defund the police” or the even more radical and absurd slogan of “abolish the police.”

For weeks following the horrific May 25 killing of George Floyd – an unarmed black man on the ground in handcuffs – by Minneapolis police, Americans of most races and colors poured out their anger, disbelief and grief in protests. Unfortunately, those protests sometimes devolved in to violent riots.

As a country, we are now seeking to administer justice to any or all lawbreakers involved. Charges of second-degree murder or aiding and abetting second-degree murder have been filed against four fired cops in Floyd’s killing. At the same time, charges have also been filed against scores of rioters who committed criminal acts.

In the case of still another unarmed black man killed by police, fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was hit Wednesday with 11 charges – including felony murder, carrying the death penalty – for the killing of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s restaurant Friday. That killing also sparked protests around the nation.

As our collective wounds heal, we have now must channel our concern into productive and thoughtful solutions – while avoiding a descent into partisan bickering targeted at scoring political points.

The Senate Republican proposals unveiled Wednesday – along side an executive order signed by President Trump on Tuesday – will help move us in this direction.

Both the Senate Republican bill and President Trump are focused on goals such as for instance improving police training in areas like de-escalation of force.

Sen. Scott and his fellow Senate Republicans also proposed incentives to encourage police agencies to avoid using chokeholds as a means of detaining suspects and to begin a “duty of intervene” should they see fellow officers doing wrongful conduct.

Like President Trump, the Senate Republicans favor greater utilization of co-responders – such as social workers – when police are working with individuals beset by such issues as homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.

The Senate Republicans also proposed strengthening hiring techniques by requiring police agencies to show they’ve adequately researched the backgrounds of potential recruits.

In addition, the Republican legislation incentivizes the utilization of police human body cameras as accountability measures and boosts transparency by requiring reporting from police agencies nationwide anytime officers discharge weapons, use force, or enter premises with no-knock warrants.

Going forward, we ought to make sure that policing remains a field popular with bright and energetic jobseekers interested in serving the public. That means not only holding police accountable but also looking out for their particular emotional, mental and physical well-being.

The line about officers putting their lives on the line has become so clichéd it has nearly lost its meaning. But we must maybe not lose sight of the extraordinary risks and sacrifices officers undertake in order to serve and protect the rest of us.

Society must provide cops the right and capability to protect their particular lives in the span of their duties. And we have to not expose police to endless lawsuits by taking away their qualified immunity.

If we make the job of police officer a job that no-one in their right mind would pursue, then we all lose. And when cops can’t be cops, then criminals will wind up their lawbreaking. We saw this all through recent riots, when looters broke in to stores in plain sight of police, knowing that the officers were restricted inside their response.

Yes, let’s make it as hard as you can to be a bad cop. Let’s charge cops who break the law with crimes that can send them to prison. But let’s allow it to be as rewarding as possible to be always a good cop.

The initiatives put forward this week by President Trump and Senate Republicans are steps in the right direction – and a stark contrast to the left’s ridiculous dream of defunding the police, or the even more ridiculous calls to disband police departments entirely.

Keeping strong and well-supported police on the streets is essential for the future of most Americans of each race.

