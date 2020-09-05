Curtis Flowers: Mississippi drops case after he was tried 6 times on murder charges

By
Jackson Delong
-

The indictments versus Flowers over the deaths of 4 individuals were dismissed, Colby Jordan, a spokesperson for the the Mississippi attorney general of the United States informed CNN.

Flowers was implicated of capital murder in the killing of 4 individuals inside a furnishings shop in Winona,Mississippi Prosecutors declared Flowers took a.380-caliber handgun and shot the shop’s owner, Beth Tardy, and 3 workers execution-style on July 16, 1996.

Flowers had actually when worked for Tardy and, according to district attorneys, eliminated her since she fired him after docking his spend for harming a set of batteries. He eliminated the other 3 victims to get rid of witnesses, district attorneys declared. Tardy and 2 victims were White; one was Black.

Mississippi prosecutor who tried Curtis Flowers on murder charges six times steps down

He was sent to prison for 20 years and dealt with 6 murder trials. The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed Flowers’ very first 3 convictions, 2 of which led to death sentences, and his next 2 trials ended in hung juries.

After his last trial in 2010, a Montgomery County jury discovered him guilty and he was sentenced to death.

His legal representatives appealed the case and in 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled Flowers should have a brand-new trial since state’s lead district attorney, Doug Evans, had actually taken part in unconstitutional racial discrimination by striking African American jurors from the panel.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR