Curtis Flowers: Mississippi drops case after he was tried 6 times on murder charges

The indictments versus Flowers over the deaths of 4 individuals were dismissed, Colby Jordan, a spokesperson for the the Mississippi attorney general of the United States informed CNN.

Flowers was implicated of capital murder in the killing of 4 individuals inside a furnishings shop in Winona,Mississippi Prosecutors declared Flowers took a.380-caliber handgun and shot the shop’s owner, Beth Tardy, and 3 workers execution-style on July 16, 1996.

Flowers had actually when worked for Tardy and, according to district attorneys, eliminated her since she fired him after docking his spend for harming a set of batteries. He eliminated the other 3 victims to get rid of witnesses, district attorneys declared. Tardy and 2 victims were White; one was Black.

He was sent to prison for 20 years and dealt with 6 murder trials. The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed Flowers’ very first 3 convictions, 2 of which led to death sentences, and his next 2 trials ended in hung juries.