Curtis Cooke, Hall of Fame welterweight champion, dies at 82

Cokes took the World Boxing Association welterweight title in 1966 belt with a unanimous determination over Manny Gonzalez in New Orleans and added the World Boxing Council crown three months later with a unanimous determination over Jean Josselin at Dallas’ Memorial Auditorium.

Cokes misplaced the titles to Jose Napoles in 1969 at the Forum outdoors Los Angeles, and dropped a rematch quickly after in Mexico City.

Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, the 5-foot-8 Cokes fought 80 instances from 1958 to 1972, ending 62-14-Four with 30 knockouts. He later educated fighters at his gymnasium.

Cokes starred in basketball and baseball at Dallas’ Booker T. Washington High School.