Creating a history since 1960, no player got elected in the Hall of Fame’s 2020 election. The threshold of 75% votes remained out of reach for all. Curt Schilling reached the highest (285 votes) with 71% of the ballots falling short of 16 votes to reach the threshold. He was followed by Barry Bonds (61.8%) and Roger Clemens (61.6%) in the ballot race.

All three former stars were in their ninth year of eligibility for competing in the election out of the 10 shots that the player gets for enshrinement in Cooperstown.

Curt Schilling’s Popularity: A Roller Coaster Ride

Following the Hall of Fame’s election with no player as a winner for the enshrinement, Schilling requested the Board to remove his name from the ballot run next year as he doesn’t wish to contest for the election anymore. He expressed that the praise and appraisals from experts and veterans held more value for him than the ballot race.

Compared to Bond and Clemens’ almost stagnant share of votes over the years, Schilling’s vote share spiked from 45% in 2017 to 70% last year.

Schilling’s public comments and controversial social media posts have been a reason for the downslide in his popularity. He was terminated by ESPN for his derogatory comments on Transgenders, after being suspended once before for his uncalled for and outrageous comparison of the Muslims. to Nazis.

Owing to their association with the steroid-era when they were active players, Bond and Clemens failed to gather a notable spike in their vote counts. With Schilling though, speculations were different. With a 70% ballot share last year, schilling was expected to clear the threshold this time, which unfortunately he couldn’t.