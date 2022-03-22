Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan is more than convinced that the Armenian people are not indifferent to the fate of Armenia and Artsakh, but he thinks that the Armenian society is disoriented because there are no forces, individuals whom people can trust their fate and go to solve important problems. for:

Today, the Alternative Projects group organized “Peace in Time of War. During the discussion on “What is offered and threatens Armenia”, the political scientist also said that the society is disappointed with its elites, its allies and as a result, does not formulate problems, does not demand solutions for them and a situation is created when we talk all day Nikol About Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan or any opposition figure. The political scientist, however, reminds that Armenia is not them, but people, for whom we are obliged to form the guidelines, for which people will be ready to fight, formulate problems and demand their solutions. In this context, he thinks that agendas should be changed and the public should do it. “For example, to go and demand from Russia to ensure the security of Artsakh. By closing the gas pipeline, Azerbaijan is spitting on the document, which also bears the signature of Russian President Putin. It was written, wasn’t it, that Azerbaijan is obliged to ensure the free movement of people and goods through the so-called Lachin corridor. now the free movement of gas is not ensured. ” The speaker notes that this is how Azerbaijan treats Russia, which is trying to prove to the world that it has enough potential to change the world order. “Now, let them try to prove here as well whether Russia has the potential to fulfill its demands in Armenia, Artsakh and the South Caucasus.”

According to the speaker, in order to form the Armenian agenda and achieve peace, we must achieve that the Armenian society again becomes a society formulating serious political problems and comes out of the mud, during which everything is lost. In all this, he believes, opposition figures must play a role, and that is “coming down from the podium, now is the time to act” and must fight, ready for risky steps and sacrifices. According to the political scientist, the first opportunity for a change of government failed in the post-war period precisely because many people were afraid of making sacrifices, being arrested, sitting for several years, and if a politician is not ready to make sacrifices for his idea, then he is an ordinary functionary. “Cursing Pashinyan from the rostrum is not a sacrifice yet.”

Elinar Vardanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, who chaired the discussion, noted in her speech that the society should wake up with the help of political elites.

Nelli GRIGORYAN