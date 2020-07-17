‘Cursed’ revisits the Arthurian legend in another less-than-magical Netflix fantasy

By
Jasyson
-

Adapted by Tom Wheeler (creator of the comics-flavored series “The Cape”) from his book with comics-artist-turned-filmmaker Frank Miller, the series handsomely features the expected trappings — bloody battles, wizardly magic and a heroic quest — but puts them together in a fairly tiresome way. It’s not bad, exactly, just lifeless.

In another marketable Netflix tie-in, the series stars Katherine Langford of “13 Reasons Why” as the aforementioned Nimue, who is bequeathed a magical sword by her mother after a bloody assault on their village. She’s told to take the blade to Merlin (yes, that Merlin, played by “Vikings'” Gustaf Skarsgård with appropriately wild-eyed abandon), for reasons unknown.

Along the perilous journey, she meets a young soldier of fortune named Arthur (Devon Terrell), at first a somewhat grudging ally; and must dodge an assortment of perils, among them an order of Red Paladins led by the ruthless Father Carden (“Ozark’s” Peter Mullan).

The names check lots of boxes — including the untrustworthy King Uther (Sebastian Armesto) — though trying to line this up with the “Camelot” or ‘Excalibur” versions of events feels like a fool’s errand.

The most distinctive flourish might be the comic-book-like animation fleetingly used as connective tissue between scenes, a taste of Miller’s contribution that isn’t enough to make “Cursed” more involving. Much of that has to do with the characters, whose back stories are slowly teased out — including more about what makes Nimue special — but remain a trifle malnourished.

Granted, “Game of Thrones” set a high bar for fantasy projects, which hasn’t discouraged Netflix from hammering away at the genre, including “Warrior Nun” earlier this month. It’s worth noting, too, that “Cursed” follows a number of attempts to conjure series variations on the story, including “Camelot” and “Merlin” a decade or so ago.

Even grading on that not-too-steep curve, “Cursed” proves uninspired. For those with an affinity for tales of Camelot, that point of reference and associated expectations might not be a curse, but they certainly aren’t a blessing.

“Cursed” premieres July 17 on Netflix.

Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR