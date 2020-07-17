‘Cursed’ revisits the Arthurian legend in another less-than-magical Netflix fantasy

Adapted by Tom Wheeler (creator of the comics-flavored series “The Cape”) from his book with comics-artist-turned-filmmaker Frank Miller, the series handsomely features the expected trappings — bloody battles, wizardly magic and a heroic quest — but puts them together in a fairly tiresome way. It’s not bad, exactly, just lifeless.

In another marketable Netflix tie-in, the series stars Katherine Langford of “13 Reasons Why” as the aforementioned Nimue, who is bequeathed a magical sword by her mother after a bloody assault on their village. She’s told to take the blade to Merlin (yes, that Merlin, played by “Vikings'” Gustaf Skarsgård with appropriately wild-eyed abandon), for reasons unknown.

Along the perilous journey, she meets a young soldier of fortune named Arthur (Devon Terrell), at first a somewhat grudging ally; and must dodge an assortment of perils, among them an order of Red Paladins led by the ruthless Father Carden (“Ozark’s” Peter Mullan).