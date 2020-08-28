Current Physical Distancing Measures Are Based on ‘Outdated Science’, Say Researchers

A one-size-fits-all measure for physical distancing in the time of COVID-19 fails to account for numerous factors that could spread the virus further, more and more experts are coming to agree.

When coughing or shouting, recent systematic reviews have shown respiratory droplets can travel more than a couple metres. In one study, a violent exhalation of air spread some droplets eight metres away (26 feet) in just a few seconds.

A one- or two-metre rule could very well be sufficient in some situations, but scientists in the United Kingdom say we need a more nuanced model.

Right now, they explain, the rules we have don’t take into account subtle factors like ventilation, time spent together, indoor or outdoor settings, mask use, or the type of social activity occurring – all of which could impact the spread of the coronavirus.

What’s more, distancing rules often don’t consider the size of airborne droplets, how much virus the droplets can carry, or how susceptible others are to these viral loads.

Nevertheless, most regulations for this pandemic fall between one and two metres, and the UK has recently reduced theirs to one metre or more.

Critics of stricter measures say we are being too cautious, and while that’s probably true in some situations, in other cases, scientists argue we are likely…