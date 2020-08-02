Current Option caps fine Galway Festival for McGuinness | Racing News

Current Option topped an exceptional Galway Festival for fitness instructor Ado McGuinness and apprentice Gavin Ryan with success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Ahonoora” Handicap.

McGuinness saddled Saltonstall to land Tuesday’s BMW Mile, prior to Sirjack Thomas doubled his tally onSaturday Ryan was aboard both horses and had likewise ridden winners for Dermot Weld and Donnacha O’Brien throughout the course of the week.

Having dissatisfied behind his stablemate Saltonstall previously in the week, Current Option was a 15 -2 shot for the last day function.

The four-year-old took a trip sweetly for much of the seven-furlong contest and got well once the space was available in the straight to rating by a neck from 7-4 preferred Njord.

It was a 2nd big-race accomplishment for Current Option, having landed the likewise important Sovereign Path Handicap on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown last September.

McGuinness stated: “He’s an excellent horse and will most likely go to Stakes business now.

“His work and Saltonstall’s resembled chalk and cheese. The other horse came out and won recently, however the draw eliminated this horse. The draw is important here.

“The kid was excellent on him once again and I’ve had a week I’ll always remember with 3 winners.

“I’ve never ever won a Stakes race in the past, so ideally I have a couple of horses …