RA: education, science, culture և: Sports: Minister: Deputy: Arthur Martirosyan said Accept: is: In the Republic of Armenia French: Republic emergency և: Authorized Ambassador: Ann: Luoyon:

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador: Guillaume Nargolle, Culture and Cooperation Advisor, and Celine Geren, Educational and University Attaché.

A number of issues on the Armenian-French agenda were discussed at the meeting, including the implementation of the agreements reached in the spheres of education, culture and youth within the framework of the conference on Armenian-French cooperation dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France in Paris this March.

In that context, the French side presented the creation of a French institute in Armenia, the activity of which in Armenia will give a new quality to the cooperation between France and Armenia in the fields of education and culture. Welcoming this fact, the Deputy Minister expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Education and Science to fully support the launch of the French Institute in Armenia.

An interesting discussion was held on the coordination of work with state and non-state Francophone institutions operating in the fields of education and culture, reaching an agreement on institutionalizing the ongoing dialogue with those institutions in the form of a coordinating advisory council.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

