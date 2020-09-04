Cupra to join the BTCC grid for 2021 season

The Kent team has actually been utilizing its aging Volkswagen CCs given that 2017, and has actually likewise fielded a single BMW 125i M Sport this season, and states it utilized the hiatus brought on by the coronavirus crisis to evaluate a brand-new device prior to choosingthe Cupra Leon for 2021

Hard manager Tony Gilham stated: “We are delighted to be bringing in a new marque to the BTCC.

“The Volkswagen CC has enjoyed a great deal of success over its life, but it’s time for change as we look to the new hybrid era [from 2022] of touring cars.

“We have done a lot of research and we believe that the dimensions and overall shape of the Cupra Leon will work perfectly with the current NGTC regulations that are in the BTCC.

“A lot of hard work and countless hours lie ahead, but we are confident that we can turn this new car into a competitive beast that will be mixing it at the front from the get-go next season.”

Hard’s trio of VW CCs have actually been campaigned this season by Jack Goff, Nicolas Hamilton and Ollie Brown, however five-time BTCC race winner Goff has actually been struck by dependability issues, while Hamilton and Brown remained the latest round at Knockhill as a tradition of their heavy crash the previous weekend atOulton Park

“We had a truly excellent winter season program with the CC which’s shown in the race rate, which …