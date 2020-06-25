Cuomo’s order to fine out-of-staters who don’t stick to 14-day quarantine ‘may be unenforceable’

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order to stop visitors from states where cases of the coronavirus have started reaching higher levels may not be enforceable, according to experts.

The governor’s order also may prove unconstitutional since Americans have the right to to travel between all 50 states, say the experts.

The new quarantine applies to states where the illness rate has already reached a rate of 10 infections per 100,000 people on a seven day rolling average, or 10 per cent of the sum total population testing positive.

The restriction currently impacts people coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

The mandate, which aligns with similar orders from the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, went in to effect Wednesday night at nighttime. Violators face fines of up to $10,000.

The order also comes after Cuomo had previously gotten Rhode Island to reverse it self on an identical two-week quarantine requirement of all visitors from New York earlier throughout the pandemic after he threatened a lawsuit from the mandate.

At the full time, Cuomo deemed using Rhode Island State Police to stop motorists from New York would would have been illegal and was able to persuade Gov. Gina Raimond to reverse the decision after threatening legal action.

Experts told NBC News that the new order from Cuomo and his counterparts Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut also may be seen in an identical light.

‘I don’t know how you enforce something such as this,’ said Brian Higgins, a professional on crowd management security at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. ‘People are always returning and forth between states like New York and Florida, of course, if they’re perhaps not flying, they truly are driving.’

‘I suppose if they really wanted to, they could start tracking people through E-ZPass,’ says Higgins, a former chief of police in Bergen County, New Jersey. ‘But I just cannot imagine they might go that far.’

Cuomo’s order also comes after that he threatened legal action that persuaded Gov. Gina Raimond of Rhode Island (pictured) to reverse her decision on an identical quarantine of New Yorkers entering her state earlier in the day during the pandemic

So far, there were more than 389,000 confirmed cases in New York of the coronavirus, that has been blamed for close to 25,000 deaths.

Across the country there were more than 2.3 million confirmed cases and close to 122,000 deaths that have been blamed on COVID-19.

Under the order in New York, cops will stop cars with license plates from the affected states to ask anyone why they’re not quarantining and just how long they have been in the state for. Hotel clerks also will be asked to point out violators who fail to quarantine.

If a person is caught having traveled to New York in one of the high risk states and they are perhaps not quarantining, they are able to be fined $2,000.

If they are caught a second time, the fine is $5,000 of course, if they are found to have ’caused harm’, they face a fine of $10,000.

Experts doubt that New York will go up to now to enforce the restriction.

‘The U.S. is perhaps not China. We’re not going to order a military lockdown,’ Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told NBC.

‘It is sound advice to ask people from states with high levels of illness to self-isolate for two weeks. But I’m skeptical of how these restrictions can be forced.’

Cuomo said New York’s slow reopening plan had been ‘vindicated’ by the actual fact its numbers continue to decrease while other states are seeing spikes.

Forcing people to quarantine from other, high risk states, he said, was ‘just common sense’.

‘We do not want the virus to arrive on a plane again,’ that he said.

For the past three days, the average number of individuals dying throughout the state was 17. At its worst in April, the number was nearly 800.

There are now 1,071 people in a medical facility with COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, that number was a lot more than 18,000.

Lamont was more vague in describing enforcement in Connecticut.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont was more vague about describing enforcement in his state

‘What we’re going to do is every single airport throughout our region, people will be noticed that they are the rules, you have to self-quarantine in the event that you haven’t had a test within 72 hours, something such as that,’ Lamont said told Fox Business.

‘We are getting to notify hotels and Airbnbs these are the rules so that people will know very well what the rules of the road are and they’ll follow them.’

Polly Price, who teaches law and public health at Emory University in Atlanta, remarked that it would be highly unlikely that the restrictions can prevent an individual from exercising their constitutional right to move freely between states.

‘What these states are doing is imposing conditions on that travel. When it goes from ‘we’re going to request that you self-quarantine for a period of time’ to ‘we’re going to arrest you or fine you if you don’t,’ that’s when constitutional issues become tricky,’ she tells NBC News.

Twenty-seven states continue to be seeing rising coronavirus case numbers and rising hospitalization numbers.

Seven states hit their highest coronavirus hospitalizations this week.

Cuomo shared a slide showing the states where coronavirus numbers keep on to rise

Just over 820 Americans died from coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to more than 121,000. It is the highest number of daily deaths recorded in the past week after fatality rates started declining nationwide

New cases in the US have now been surging for more than a week after trending down for over six weeks. Nearly 35,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday, which is down from the record 36,000 infections that were logged on April 24

Texas, that was one of the first states to start reopening back in April, has also reached an all-time high of new cases leading Republican Governor Greg Abbott to backpedal on efforts to return to business as usual and tell people perhaps not to go out unless they want to.

In Florida, where new cases surged 87 % last week, Governor Ron DeSantis warned Tuesday he will be cracking down on bars and restaurants that flout social distancing guidelines, after reports of large parties across the state.

A similar hard line has been adopted in New Jersey, where Murphy said Monday, in response to pictures circulated on social media which showed large crowds gathering at newly reopened bars and restaurants.

Experts are warning that the nationwide upsurge in infections is essentially coming from a spike in cases among teenagers who are ignoring social distancing measures and testing positive for the virus.

‘You are putting people’s lives at risk,’ Cuomo said of the states that reopened ‘too early’.

At least one commentator noted that Cuomo also may possibly be pushing his order to return at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who also had imposed a bi weekly quarantine on New Yorkers who were coming to visit his state when COVID-19 cases were spiking.