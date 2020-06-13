CUOMO, UNDER FIRE FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE, DECLARES NEW YORK ‘CRUSHED’ THE CURVE

“That’s been the secret from day one. You stop doing what you’re doing. You’ll see those numbers turn,” that he said.

Later he tweeted a warning in response to a video of throngs of New Yorkers reveling in the streets with few wearing masks or social distancing: “Don’t make me come down there,”

At the earlier press conference, he said that the “news is good” from the information they are receiving as elements of the state go through different phases of the four-stage re-opening process. In particular he pointed to data showing that hospitalizations will be the lowest since March 20.

Cuomo has come under criticism for his handling of the pandemic, with critics pointing to a now-changed order that required nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients — where the elderly, the most likely to suffer serious symptoms from herpes, were housed. Cuomo and his administration argue that it absolutely was following instructions issued by the Trump administration.

But, Cuomo noted that as other states are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations, there are to date no indicators that is happening in New York, despite the fact that the state was the hardest hit in the united states, particularly in New York City.

“So we’ve done it. We have tamed the beast. We are now one hundred and eighty degrees on the other side. The best number, lowest number of deaths that we have seen since the started,” that he said. “And that is the number I know turns my stomach and turns everyone’s stomach in this state. This is the number that is the most painful and it is the lowest level since this started.”

But he warned New Yorkers to be aware, and for local governments to “enforce compliance.” He also renewed demands protesters demonstrating in the wake of the death of George Floyd to get tested amid fears that the protests could possibly be fertile ground for COVID.

“To the protesters. I say wear a mask. It is the law,” he said.