Cuomo threatens a quarantine for people coming to NY from states where COVID-19 is still rising

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday threatened to impose a 14-day quarantine for anybody coming to the state from elsewhere in America or overseas to avoid a second wave of illness.

New York City was the undoubted epicenter of the coronavirus in April but ever since then, the numbers have lowered so drastically that less than 1 per cent of those being tested.

To ensure the progress continues, Cuomo said that he is considering imposing a mandatory bi weekly quarantine for anyone entering the state.

It’s unclear if it might apply to the few that are still able to back to New York from overseas. The border remains closed to foreign nationals.

Florida, which is seeing cases spike, has introduced its own 14-day quarantine to try to get a handle on the escalating number of new infections.

Cuomo said on Thursday at one of is own last daily coronavirus briefings: ‘I haven’t made a decision yet, but I’ve had experts advise me of that.

‘It is a real concern. It could happen, and it’s something I’m considering.’

He credited New Yorkers for performing a ‘complete 180’ when projections estimated that as many as 130,000 people would need hospital beds in New York City at the height of the crisis.

At its worst, 18,000 over the entire state of New York were hospitalized.

On Wednesday, 68,541 tests were done in New York and only 0.9 per cent (618) were positive.

At its worst, a lot more than 50 per cent of tests were coming back positive.

While New York has drastically reduced the spread, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming are typical seeing worrying increases.

TEXAS CASES: The number of new cases in Texas hit a record high of 2,622 on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a 2nd consecutive week

TEXAS HOSPITALIZATIONS: Hospitalizations – a metric not linked to increased testing – also hit a record high in Texas this week after increasing for five consecutive days. The quantity of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit 2,518 on Tuesday

TEXAS DEATHS: The states recorded 46 new fatalities on Tuesday. Peak daily deaths occurred on May 15 when 58 people died from COVID-19

FLORIDA CASES: Florida has recorded record spikes in new cases on both Monday (2,700) and Tuesday (2,500). It is a lot more than double the cases being reported last month

NEVADA CASES: Nevada reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from a previous high on May 23. Hospitalizations are also rising or at record highs

OREGON CASES: The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new statewide cases on Tuesday – a 51 percent increase from Monday’s case count. In Oregon, health officials are trying to contain an outbreak of over 200 new cases in Union County linked to the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church

ARIZONA HOSPITALIZATIONS: Hospitalizations in Arizona have already been hitting record daily highs all month. Another 1,500 patients were admitted across the state on Tuesday

New York City will enter phase 2 of its reopening on Monday which finally allows restaurants to reopen but only with outdoor service.

It also means offices can invite workers straight back but only at half capacity, and hair salons can reopen.

In Texas, coronavirus cases hit a record high this week.

Texas had previously recorded the highest daily tally of the pandemic just one week ago when infections hit 2,504.

Hospitalizations – a metric perhaps not linked to increased testing – also hit a record saturated in Texas this week after increasing for five consecutive days. The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit 2,518 on Tuesday.

The state currently has a lot more than 93,000 cases and just over 2,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Despite the record quantity of hospitalizations, Governor Greg Abbott put the surge in cases down to increased testing. Abbott said hawaii has not quite 15,000 hospital beds available.

Trump insist the US won’t lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases as states begin to reopen

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as a few states reported rising amounts of new coronavirus infections

‘We will not be closing the country again. We won’t have to do that,’ Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Trump’s comments come after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both said the United States cannot shut down the economy again.

In a call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged them to repeat the administration’s claim that increased testing accounts for the spike in numbers, the New York Times has reported.

The paper’s analysis unearthed that positive cases outstripped the common number of administered tests in at least 14 states.

Restaurants, gyms, schools along with other locations closed down in March because the country braced for the coronavirus, which includes so far sickened 2.16 million Americans and killed nearly 118,000.

Millions of Americans found themselves unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

Trump had previously touted the strength of the economy, rendering it central to his re-election bid in November.

New York goes al fresco in bid to save 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 staff: Open street seating begins Monday included in Phase Two reopening that may see fewer cars and much more pedestrianized zones (so let us hope for a long, dry summer)

New York City will officially enter phase two of its reopening on Monday, allowing outdoor dining at restaurants, in-store shopping – sending up to 300,000 people straight back to work.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave the greenlight on Thursday amid a steep decline in coronavirus cases since the peak of the outbreak, but warned New Yorkers will still have to maintain a safe social distance and capacity limits will apply.

The long-awaited announcement can come as a relief to restaurants and bar owners who have been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic following the mandatory shut down in March.

The mayor declared outdoor seating ‘is the way forward’, as that he unveiled a dining plan that will allow businesses to operate by utilizing five different alternatives including the ‘Open Streets’ program which could see roads pedestrianized and changed into large eating areas from July.

‘Outdoor dining, it’s a new reality, we’ve had it before but the way we have to do it now is very new and different and we’re ready,’ De Blasio said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio declared outdoor seating ‘is the way forward’, as that he unveiled a dining plan that will allow businesses to operate by utilizing five different alternatives including the ‘Open Streets’ program

Restaurants that curently have sidewalk and backyard/patio seating can open the space for customers beginning on Monday and through October.

The plan includes a new option of utilizing curb lane seating by placing dining tables in parking spaces or the roadway section of the curb, through Labor Day.

The first couple weeks of phase two can give way to the Open Streets program in July that will allow restaurant seating on closed streets for nights and weekends.

Businesses with existing liquor licenses will soon be permitted to serve alcohol outdoors.

Venues, however, will be required to be compliant with social distancing instructions, with outdoor tables spaced six feet apart and employees must wear masks.

Customers will have to wear masks or protective coverings unless seated.

Outdoor dining will also be regulated by a strict set a rules. Sidewalk dining can not stretch beyond the restaurant’s storefront and curb lane dining cannot exceed the eight feet depth of the curb.

Tables cannot block bus stops or fire hydrants and can not be placed in no-stopping zones. They will be separated from the travel lane with a barrier.

A restaurant in Soho offers outdoor social distancing dining on the sidewalk and in a part of the street throughout the Phase 1 reopening in New York on June 13

Restaurateurs will have the ability to go surfing starting on Friday to apply to open with seating on the sidewalk, in a backyard patio or using parking spaces.

‘The Department of Transportation will continue to work with community groups and partner agencies to identify additional seating within full streets closures in July,’ officials said.

‘Restaurants can work using their local Business Improvement District and DOT to request additional seating in plazas.’

Mayor De Blasio said the move will save you about 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 jobs.

‘We know that restaurants define greatness in the town. We’re going to make certain we save your self restaurants, that is the mission,’ he said.

‘We want to make sure it’s easy for restaurants to come back; meaning using back yard in the beginning.’

The 2nd phase does mean offices, retail shops and hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen their doors.

City and state officials have faced mounting pressure to accelerate the Big Apple’s reopening plan as COVID-19 figures have continued to fall.

But Cuomo and de Blasio have already been cautious, warning that moving too quickly may cause numbers to surge, as has happened elsewhere in the united states after lockdowns were lifted.

New York City currently has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, with just one per cent of tests coming straight back positive over a seven-day rolling period.