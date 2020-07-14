Cuomo Slammed For Selling COVID Poster As New York Leads The Nation In Deaths

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received a healthy dose of backlash after unveiling a poster he designed celebrating New York’s response to the coronavirus.

That’s right, it was Arts and Crafts day Monday as Cuomo showed off his drawing skills to reporters who eagerly lapped it up.

The title of his masterpiece is “New York Tough,” and celebrates his response to the pandemic.

The poster features a plane labeled “Europeans” – a suggestion that the virus actually generated in Europe rather than in China. It blames President Trump, the CDC, and the White House Task Force for providing “clouds of confusion” over the pandemic response.

There’s even a drawing of he and his propagandists’ staff at their press briefing desk.

Above the drawing is a quote from the grand emperor himself: “Wake up America! Forget the politics, get smart!”

IMAGE: @NYGovCuomo releases a “New York Tough” political poster that reminds me of what you’d see in the New Deal chapter of a history textbook or, appropriately, on the New York State U.S. History Regents. pic.twitter.com/lN8EmKL3wo — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) July 13, 2020

What It’s Missing

The trouble with Cuomo’s poster isn’t simply the embarrassment New Yorkers feel when they see their governor engaging in third-grade level artwork.

It’s the complete lack of context.

Nowhere on the poster will you see any mention of the state leading the nation in the number of deaths from COVID-19 – far and away more than any other state. More than double that of New Jersey who ranks second, and more than the next three leading states combined.

Nor will you see mention of the nursing home scandal that has largely been ignored by mainstream media. A scandal that saw Cuomo issue an executive order which forced nursing homes to take on patients that had tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the deaths of thousands upon thousands of seniors.

And while he tries once again to blame President Trump for his failures using pictures that his uneducated fans can understand, fact-checkers have already debunked his claims. Politifact even said blaming Trump for the nursing home scandal was a lie.

Seriously how much of an ego maniac do you have to be to make a poster of yourself while 30,000 New Yorkers died on your watch? Thousands of those were seniors. Every day I’m more grossed out by @NYGovCuomo. It’s really quite something. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2020

Backlash

Even crazier, Cuomo is selling the posters online to anybody dumb enough to purchase one for $14.50 plus shipping and handling. He insists the state will not make a profit off of it.

As one could imagine, there was plenty of backlash to the poster. Not from New York media who are most likely ordering these posters and framing them for their office, but from social media viewers.

“He’s actually selling his self-congratulatory poster that’s centered around a visual representation of 32,000 deaths,” Noam Blum, associate editor of Tablet Magazine tweeted. “Was Cuomo always this repugnant or does this much media flattery make anyone lose perspective?”

Easy answer – he’s always been this repugnant.

Journalist Jeryl Bier wrote, “The narcissism and gall is stunning.”

Stunning, but not unexpected.

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper blasted Cuomo for being slightly out of touch.

“NY state has lost more than 32,000 lives to COVID-19,” he tweeted. “So while it’s great that the numbers have gone down, it’s perplexing to see crowing, Cuomo going on Fallon, etc. No other state has lost as many lives, not even close.”

As juvenile as the poster is, it may not be the most asinine thing Cuomo has done to celebrate his deadly coronavirus response.

NY Gov. Cuomo unveils a mountain sculpture symbolizing New York’s COVID-19 pandemic curve: “Doing this once in life is enough. We don’t need to climb another mountain” https://t.co/6lteLzMNG6 pic.twitter.com/BmtYOOgDGT — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2020

The level of chutzpah one has to have, knowing that your incompetence led to thousands of elderly people dying, and still be able to celebrate with posters and paper mache mountains is off the charts.