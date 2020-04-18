Cuomo signing executive order to allow for remote issue of marriage licenses

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa introduced the executive order throughout Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s day by day press briefing on Saturday.

After a reporter requested if the state was taking any motion to assist marriage bureaus, Cuomo regarded to his secretary and requested if the state had any plans.

“We are today signing an executive order allowing people to get their marriage licenses remotely and also allowing clerks to perform ceremonies over video,” DeRosa stated. “So, if that’s an avenue people want to go down, it’s available to them.”

Cuomo laughed in response to the announcement, earlier than quipping: “Video marriage ceremonies. There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom.”

The executive order was an in any other case brilliant spot throughout an in any other case sobering press convention. Cuomo had earlier introduced 2,000 new instances and 540 deaths – every quantity a decline from the highs that the state measured over the previous two weeks. The loss of life toll was the bottom within the state since April 1.

The quantity of new instances has remained comparatively regular for the previous few days.

“We’re not at the peak, but this is where we were in late March when it started to go up,” Cuomo stated. “We’re not at the plateau anymore, but we’re still not in a good position.”

New York state at the moment has 127,352 confirmed instances, with 8,893 deaths from coronavirus.