Cuomo says New York followed federal guidelines when sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes

“I just want to reiterate once again that the policy that the Department of Health put out was in line directly with the March 13 directive put out by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that read, and I quote, ‘Nursing homes should admit any individuals from hospitals where Covid is present,'” stated Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa on Saturday throughout an instruction. “Not could, should … that is President (Donald) Trump’s CMS and CDC.”
Cuomo, a Democrat, stated later on in the instruction that he was attempting to depoliticize the concern by stating, “New York followed the President’s firm’s support, to ensure that de-politicizes it. What New York did was follow what the Republican management stated to do.
The Centers for Medicare as well as Medicaid Services provided a memorandum on March 13
mentioning, partially, “Nursing homes should admit any individuals that they would normally admit to their facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID-19 was/is present.”
New York’s Department of Health provided a declaration Friday stating it was still assembling its information as well as followed the guidelines from CMS regarding nursing homes confessing individuals that had Covid-19
A March 25 order by the state’s Department of Health mandated that nursing homes has to not reject readmission or admission to individuals “solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.” Cuomo revealed a new plan on May 10
, stating a healthcare facility can not release an individual that is Covid favorable to a nursing house.
As of March 22, at the very least 5,700 in New York nursing homes were validated or assumed dead due to Covid-19, according todata from the state’s health department
The information does not burst out the variety of coronavirus patients that got in nursing homes complying with Cuomo’s order.
As of Saturday mid-day, New York contended the very least 358,154 favorable coronavirus instances as well as at the very least 28,853 fatalities, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering
.
