Cuomo says New York followed federal guidelines when sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes

“I just want to reiterate once again that the policy that the Department of Health put out was in line directly with the March 13 directive put out by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that read, and I quote, ‘Nursing homes should admit any individuals from hospitals where Covid is present,'” stated Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa on Saturday throughout an instruction. “Not could, should … that is President (Donald) Trump’s CMS and CDC.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, stated later on in the instruction that he was attempting to depoliticize the concern by stating, “New York followed the President’s firm’s support, to ensure that de-politicizes it. What New York did was follow what the Republican management stated to do.

“So don’t criticize this state for following the President’s policy.”