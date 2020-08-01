CNN’s Chris Cuomo speaks to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about his recent coronavirus symptoms and how he’s been managing his illness at home. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Cuomo says Covid-19 symptoms are 'depressing,' wearing him down
