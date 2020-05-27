CNN’s Chris Cuomo says President Donald Trump’s latest timeline to re-open the US economy by Easter is prioritizing the US economy over the lives of America’s older generation, who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus. #CNN #News
Cuomo: No expert supported Trump's Easter timeline
