Cuomo issues order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom

With New York’s marriage bureaus closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated Saturday that the state will start allowing marriage licenses to be granted remotely, and, for clerks to conduct ceremonies over video.

“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” he stated throughout his Saturday briefing. “You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no.”

NEW: I’m issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to carry out ceremonies through video convention. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

One of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus, New York is below a statewide stay-at-home order. With most individuals below some sort of stay-at-home or social distancing necessities due to the pandemic, #ZoomWeddings have change into a well-liked means for brides and grooms to maintain their marriage ceremony dates, inviting family and friends to take part remotely.

Cuomo’s order takes it a step additional, giving New York {couples} who had been planning marriage however didn’t have their licenses but to get the required paperwork dealt with through video. There doesn’t appear to be any requirement that {couples} have to use Zoom for his or her license utility and ceremony, after all; loads of distant weddings have happened over FaceTime and different video conferencing platforms.

Also throughout Saturday’s briefing, Cuomo stated hospitalizations and intubations in New York continued to decline, and stated it was attainable New York could possibly be previous its peak of infections. Still, he reported, 540 individuals died of the coronavirus in New York on Friday, bringing the state’s dying toll to 13,362.