Cuomo Is Caught Hugging Georgia Mayor Without A Mask On

Seems New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has actually been exposed as a hypocrite. Backlash versus him has actually gathered after he was caught hugging the mayor of Savannah, Georgia without a mask on.

A mask-less Cuomo was caught on video camera conference with Democratic Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to go over helping with the city’s COVID-19 action. Cuomo was seen hugging Johnson a minimum of 2 various times without masks on in spite of the reality that the New York guv is a strong advocate of requiring everybody to use masks.

Johnson has actually considering that confessed the error, according to the New York Post.

“We messed up, I mean, yeah, we messed up,” Johnson stated. “We’re human. We made a mistake.”

A representative for the mayor included that he feels bad about the error and “promises to do better” in the future.

“[Johnson] was truly grateful so they simply elbow-bumped– type of like you would shake hands– and it would not have actually been a huge offer, however they had actually simply completed journalism conference and their masks were on the table,” the representative described. “Throughout the rest of the meeting — other than that one photo, the mayor and the governor had their masks on.”

“The purpose of the meeting was to come together to fight against COVID-19. It’s unfortunate people are grasping at that one moment,” the representative included. “They had their masks on the entire time and maintained six feet of social distancing,”

Cuomo, nevertheless, has actually not reacted to the reaction. Instead, he left the job of reacting as much as his senior consultant, Rich Azzopardi.

“Everyone wore masks the entire time except when they spoke at the press conference and these photos were taken three seconds after it ended,” Azzopardi stated.

“There is no bigger champion of wearing masks than this governor and it’s ironic that the right wing echo chamber that spent months trying to politicize mask wearing is now trying to seize of this cheap political attack,” he included.

Once he returned to New York, Cuomo declined to follow his own guidelines of self-quarantining, declaring that he is an “essential” worker. Once once again, a Democrat plainly believes that they are above the laws to which they require everybody else to abide.

