Cuomo invites all MLB teams to play in New York state amid COVID-19 issues

“Major League Baseball is struggling with the challenges of playing ball in the COVID crisis. I have said from day one I thought that it was a very good idea to get sports back without fans. But, it would be televised, etc. I think it would be good for the economy, I think it would be good for the psyche, I think it would be good for the nation’s soul,” the guv stated Tuesday throughout a teleconference with press reporters.

“Here’s my suggestion: I understand the challenge they’re facing. New York state could host any Major League Baseball game that any teams want to play and they could play those games in our stadiums,” Cuomo stated.

“New York state has one of the lowest infection rates in the United States. New York state has a full department of health protocol system in place. We have a testing system in place. I offer to Major League Baseball: if you’re having problems playing in other states come play here,” he stated.

Cuomo formerly revealed unique limitations approved by the state Health Department to enable a postponed spring training season for the Mets and Yankees.

He likewise recently revealed the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing their regular season in Buffalo.

The statewide infection rate since Monday was taped at.9 percent, following arise from approximately 57,000 COVID-19 tests carried out– the state’s everyday average.

“We will set up a health protocol. They could fly their team in on a private aircraft. They could go from the airport to a hotel, where they would be in quarantine. We would test everyone,” Cuomo continued.

“We would get the test results back and then they could play ball in our stadium and they could get on a plane and fly home. We have the ability to do it. We have the testing resources to do it.”

Asked whether baseball gamers are considered “essential” employees under New York’s rigorous travel advisory mandating a 14- day quarantine following a person’s entry from states experiencing high coronavirus infection rates– the guv stated no, however upon entry into the Empire State professional athletes would be carried to a “quarantine hotel,” and screening would be administered.

They would likewise not be allowed to leave the hotel, and after playing the arranged video game would be needed to right away get on a strategy and return house.