Cuomo indefinitely postpones indoor dining in New York City

Indoor dining in New York City has been indefinitely postponed as coronavirus cases in other cities across the country continue steadily to soar with people flocking back to their social lives and ignoring warnings from heath experts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday and said it could last until it was ‘prudent’ to allow people back inside restaurants again.

Indoor dining was due to start with on Monday July 6, when the city enters the next phase of its staggered reopening.

Cuomo said on Wednesday however that individuals were not complying enough with existing social distancing rules.

He is urging the NYPD to impose the rules plus says so many New Yorkers are actually ignoring all of them. Coronavirus instances across the condition of New York carry on and decrease.

On Tuesday, 625 tests from 56,710 were good, meaning chlamydia rate over the state will be 1.1%.

Hospitalizations are now right down to 879. At the peak from the pandemic, greater than 18,000 were in the hospital.

Thirteen individuals died over the state about Tuesday. Recent data coming from New York City well being only increases to June 28, any time two people passed away from COVID-19.

Cuomo however stated that the ‘compliance’ among New Yorkers has been ‘slipping’.

‘Citizen conformity is sliding. That is really a fact. Look at images. Look any kind of time street in Manhattan… visit the East Village, the West Side, Queens, the Bronx…

‘I understand this. Been in the long time…”I miss my friends, Gov says everything’s good – I wear a mask, don’t really wear it, I do the chin move,”‘ he stated.

‘I get exactly why the conformity is sliding but it is an extremely real issue.

‘Second problem, federal government is supposed to end up being enforcing conformity. That is just not happening.

‘We are actually clear coming from day one – local governments don’t have any legal authority to determine opening, reopening – it’s not what they do.

‘That’s state government. All the openings and all the re:openings, done by the state government,’ Cuomo said.

It punishes businesses that have not been able to accommodate outdoor dining or who are relying on it for income.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on anyone traveling in from high:risk states.

The order currently applies to 16 states; Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah.

Anyone who breaks it is subject to fines.

Cuomo says typically the order is imperative to protect the progress New York – once the epicenter of the crisis – has made.