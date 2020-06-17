CUOMO TO GET RID OF DAILY CORONAVIRUS PRESS BRIEFINGS

Cuomo has received widespread criticism for his early order requiring that assisted living facilities accept COVID-19 patients who had been released from hospitals, effectively placing them in the same facilities housing the demographic most at risk of herpes.

As of Tuesday, official figures showed that 6,381 nursing home residents had died of the virus. However, that number does not include residents who died in hospitals or outside of assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities.

Cuomo previously claimed that hawaii was following Centers for Disease Control guidelines when the nursing home order was initially issued. But Politifact rated that claim “mostly false” last week, arguing that the CDC did not force nursing homes’ hands the way that Cuomo did in his March 25 order.

However, Cuomo has received overwhelming praise for his handling of the pandemic. In a May poll, 81 percent of New York voters approved of his handling of the coronavirus response and only 17 percent disapproved.

Also Wednesday, Cuomo said he can hold the last of his daily press briefings concerning the pandemic response on Friday.

“We’ll do briefings as necessary,” Cuomo said. “I’m sure they will often be necessary, but we’re going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis.”

As of Wednesday, New York reported a lot more than 385,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 24,600 deaths.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn and Brooke Singman contributed for this report.