Cuomo Bashes Trump Despite Once Praising Him On COVID-19, And Says In NY ‘Our Way Worked, It Was Beautiful’

Cuomo: ‘We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus’

“Our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent,” Cuomo stated of Trump’s administration. “It couldn’t fight off the virus, in fact, it didn’t even see it coming.”

“We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it,” Cuomo declared.

“We have seen in this crisis that government matters,” Cuomo included. “And it determines whether we thrive and grow, or whether we live or die.”

Last month, Cuomo applauded President Trump for asking Americans to use masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“He has delivered for New York. He has,” Cuomo told press reporters at the time. He likewise stated his collaboration in fighting the health problem with the President “worked.”

Democrat Andrew Cuomo applauded the Trump Administration’s coronavirus reaction as “extraordinary efforts and acts of mobilization,” and called it a “tremendous accomplishment.” pic.twitter.com/eMqgSzvEBu — Trump War Room– Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

