Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says reopening the tourism industry could be delayed beyond July 4

The reopening of the British tourism industry could be delayed beyond July 4, the Culture Secretary has warned.

Hotels, campsites and guesthouses have already been taking bookings from the start of next month after Boris Johnson’s ‘road map’ for exiting lockdown indicated that the tourism ban could end then.

But with the deadline scarcely a fourteen days away, Oliver Dowden has said it absolutely was still too soon to say whether Britain’s beleaguered tourist organizations would finally be in a position to open their doors.

Officials also warned that there could be a ‘phased return’, with relatively low-risk accommodation like campsites, caravan parks and self-catering flats and cottages allowed to reopen before hotels and bed and breakfasts, which make greater use of shared facilities.

Center Parcs has revealed it really is pushing straight back bookings to July 13 at the earliest among others are likely to follow suit. Pictured: the children’s pool of the Woburn Forest branch

Speaking at Wednesday night’s No10 briefing, Mr Dowden said that even though the industry had made ‘a lot of progress’ on the best way to minimise the risk of the virus spreading, Government boffins had still not agreed it was safe.

‘We have set out a road map,’ he said. ‘The next stage is July 4. I very much hope that we’ll be able to adhere to that roadmap and we will see tourism come back to the UK… but we are able to only achieve this when it’s safe.

‘We have made a lot of progress, but the key thing is ensuring it’s safe.’ Ministers are expected to produce a final decision a few weeks on whether to give the green light for the domestic tourist industry and the wider hospitality sector to reopen on July 4.

But one government source acknowledged the decision was in the balance. ‘Every department is fighting for its own sector,’ the source said.

‘The problem is that we only have limited headroom for relaxing the rules, so some very difficult decisions will have to be made.’

The warning came as hospitality and tourism bosses said the sector needed certainty now about the date when firms could reopen.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade human anatomy UK Hospitality, said: ‘We need confirmation of the reopening date for hospitality organizations without any further delay.

‘Businesses need time for you to prepare and the first rung on the ladder in providing them with some much-needed clarity is confirmation of when they can open their doors again.

There may possibly be ‘phased return’ to travel, with low-risk accommodation like campsites the first to be allowed to return on their feet. Pictured: Cloud Farm Campsite in Lynton

‘This is particularly important for hotels and tourism, where 60 per cent of bookings are made more than two weeks in advance.’

Caravan, camping and holiday parks were planning to re-open in the first week of July. However, Center Parcs, has revealed it really is pushing this back to July 13 at the earliest and others will probably follow suit.

The decision to delay is all the more frustrating for the company since many Center Parcs across Europe re-opened this week – albeit with social-distancing restrictions.

Even the pools are operating in Center Parcs in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands with restrictions on the numbers allowed in previously. This was created to maintain a social distancing rule of just one.5m as opposed to the 2m required in the UK.

A growing number of campsites have decided to pause or cancel all tent bookings because operators are in the dark in what safeguards will be required.

The advice is expected to imply that many of the facilities, such as for example playgrounds and children’s clubs, will be closed, so taking away a lot of the fun.

At the same time bars and restaurants may only operate as takeaways. Most importantly, camping and caravan sites are involved they will not be allowed to open shower and toilet blocks. If they’re closed, or forced to impose social distancing and queues, many families will be defer.