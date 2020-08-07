Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer, Silver



Cuisinart makes air frying easier than ever, with presets to perfectly fry favorites like wings, fries, chicken nuggets, snacks and veggies. Frying with air instead of oil is delicious and guilt-free, and this large capacity oven fries up to 3 lb. At once. It also offers all the great features of a full-size toaster oven. And that’s not all! Unique to the Cuisinart digital Air fryer toaster oven is a range of low temperatures that lets users proof dough, dehydrate foods and more, taking multifunctionality to a whole new level. With the large digital display and intuitive programming options, selecting presets, temperature, time, and function have never been easier.

Specially engineered 1800-watt motor, fan and heater deliver high-velocity, high-heat airflow for perfectly fried results with minimal noise

0.6 cu. feet. capacity. Wide range of toaster oven functions: bake, broil, pizza, roast, toast, bagel, reheat, Warm, dual cook

Low temperature setting to slow cook, braise and more. Plus, dedicated functions for dehydrating and proofing

Air fry function and presets take the guesswork out of frying wings, fries, nuggets, snacks and veggies

More options to customize your cooking include: wide temperature range: 80°f to 450°f; adjustable time with preset ranges for each function; defrost and high/low convection fan speed options