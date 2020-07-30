Cuisinart DCC-2600CHFR 14 Cup Brew Central Coffee Maker (Renewed)



Coffee lovers will find all their favorite features in this extra-large capacity coffeemaker. Flavor is a matter of taste, so Cuisinart now offers both regular strength and bold settings! And since temperature is important, too, we’ve included an adjustable heater plate that keeps coffee at the temperature selected. With a built-in 60-second memory in case the power goes out, and full programmability, this is a coffeemaker that’s easy to love!.

14-cup (5 ounces each) carafe with ergonomic handle, dripless spout and knuckle guard

Fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, self-clean and 1 to 4-cup setting

Brew Pause feature lets you enjoy a cup of coffee before coffee has finished brewing.

Adjustable heater plate with high, medium and low temperature settings. Please read the Product Manual before use.

Gold-Tone and Charcoal Water Filters