Cudjoe: Ghana midfielder signs new Sky Blue deal

The Black Queens star has agreed to a contract extension with Sky Blue after a productive initial short spell with the American club

Jennifer Cudjoe has signed a new deal with American National Women’s Soccer League side Sky Blue.

The Ghana international has been a revelation since joining Sky Blue on a short contract in June, playing a huge part in their 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup semi-final finish for the first time since 2013.

During her initial spell, the ex-Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves star featured in six matches and started four times for Freya Coombe’s team and has agreed on terms to extend her stay by a further season.

“I am excited to continue my journey with Sky Blue,” Cudjoe told the club website.

“This is a dream for me, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I want to thank each of my teammates for welcoming me with open arms and helping me grow as a player.

“I am going to give my all to the Club and work harder to help achieve our goal.”

The hardworking midfielder completed 128 passes with an 80.5% completion rate during her 368 minutes in the Challenge Cup.

And head coach Coombe, when asked about Cudjoe’s extension, said: “I am really pleased to have Jennifer continue with the team following her successful debut at the Challenge Cup.

“Jennifer…