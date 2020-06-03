Cuccinelli urges governors to call in National Guard to restore order: ‘This is not rocket science’

TRUMP VOWS TO MOBILIZE FEDERAL RESOURCES TO RESTORE LAW AND ORDER

“And then,” he continued, “there’s the opposite facet of the hole the place they’re too timid to deliver out the Guard when issues get violent or to offend the protesters by being aggressive in their police ways and … you’re seeing the violence get worse. You’re seeing the criminality worsen.

You’re seeing folks come in from outdoors who need to take half. They’re opportunistically violent and that’s what has to cease.”

On Monday, self-proclaimed “law and order” President Donald Trump made waves when he threatened to use force in opposition to protesters, a few of whom have turned violent.

Trump additionally vowed Sunday evening that he would use the U.S. army to help in his efforts, if he deems it obligatory.

Under the Insurrection Act of 1807, the president can call on the U.S. armed forces to help regulation enforcement beneath sure circumstances.

“The president has been very clear that that’s the approach he is going to take and if he has to go all the way up to using his legal authorities, as the president has the legal authority to utilize that level of federal resources if it’s needed,” Cuccinelli identified. ” Of course, we want to avoid that … [and] achieve peace before that’s necessary.”

Cuccinelli praised the Guard and credited them for attaining peace “more broadly” in areas in which they have been deployed.

“We have all our colleagues out on the streets of the city I’m sitting in, in Washington, to keep the peace,” he mentioned. “And guess what? It’s more peaceful because of it.”

“This is not rocket science,” Cuccinelli concluded. “This is bigger numbers [of law enforcement officers] correctly geared up and skilled and cohesively employed.

“We’re not going to give the rioters some room to vent. That isn’t what you do. The minute that they get violent, you push them away from the targets of their violence … that achieves peace and you have to keep doing it with more resources and more resources until it’s entirely quelled and peace is restored.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.