Cuccinelli gives Supreme Court ‘two enthusiastic thumbs up’ for latest border wall decision

“We’ll certainly get well over 400 miles by the end of the year, just as this president promised,” Cuccinelli included.

A variety of groups, consisting of the American Civil Liberties Union and Sierra Club, had actually asked the high court to get included once again after the justices cleared the method in 2015 for the administration to utilize military funds to develop the wall while the case played out in the courts.

NEARLY HALF OF 258 SURVEYED COPS FIRMS SEE SPENDING PLANS CUT: REPORT

Cuccinelli likewise responded to a soon-to-be-released study of 258 authorities departments across the country that reveals practically half have had their spending plans cut, mainly to training and devices.

“For purely political reasons, you have left-wing governments, city councils, mayors and so forth cutting these budgets. And let’s be really clear about who is hurt the most,” he stated. “Where do you need policing the most? It’s needed the most in the poorest communities, the communities that are most crime-ridden and they are disproportionately minority.”

Cuccinelli explained President Trump as “upset” about the spending plan cuts and “continuously” combating for the interests of police.

“It’s a balance. He’s very tough, very tough on crime, but he also knows we need to get it right,” he stated. “He did what his predecessor wouldn’t do on the reform side. And now we have all these left-wing local governments that are trying to gut their police departments. You’ve seen it in New York and we’re seeing it all over the country. And it is bad news for the communities that need it the most.”