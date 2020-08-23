Cubs Select Ian Miller, Sign Patrick Wisdom

The Cubs chosen the agreement of outfielder Ian Miller prior to today’s video game versus theWhite Sox Righty James Norwood, currently on the 10-day hurt list given that August 2 due to elbow swelling, was moved to the 45-day hurt list to develop lineup area for Miller.

Miller looked like a pinch-runner in the 2-1 Cubs triumph, marking Miller’s very first MLB look of the season and the 13th of his profession. The outfielder made his Major League launching in 2019, getting 17 plate looks (with a. 412 OPS) over 12 video games with the Twins.

Originally a 14th-round choice for the Mariners in the 2013 draft, Miller has just a. 274/.340/.357 slash line over 3011 profession minors plate looks, however is far better related to for his speed (243 takes from 294 possibilities in the minors) and defense. Miller’s capability to play all 3 outfield positions will assist a Cubs outfield that is doing not have in depth with Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. both on the hurt list.

The Cubs likewise revealed the finalizing of infielder Patrick Wisdom to a minors agreement, and he will report to the club’s alternate training website as the 58th existing member of Chicago’s 60-man gamer swimming pool. Wisdom signed an MLB agreement with the Mariners throughout the offseason however was launched on August 14 prior to ever …