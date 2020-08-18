Cubs Select Hernan Perez – MLB Trade Rumors

The Cubs have actually picked infielder/outfielder Hernan Perez, put outfielder Steven Souza Jr. on the 10- day hurt list with an ideal hamstring concern and moved reducer Brad Wieck to the 45- day IL with a hamstring issue, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic was amongst those to report.

Perez, who most just recently appeared in the majors with the NL Central competitor Brewers, signed up with the Cubs on a minors agreement in the offseason. The 29- year- old hasn’t brought much offense to the table in the majors, where he has actually batted.252/.282/.387 (73 wRC+) with 45 crowning achievement and 69 taken bases in 1,1819 plate looks, however has actually amassed considerable experience at 2nd, 3rd, shortstop and in the outfield. He’ll provide the Cubs some insurance coverage at a time when Souza’s down and 3rd baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant is handling left wrist difficulties. Bryant went through an injection Tuesday and will miss out on a couple of days, Jesse Rogers of ESPN tweets.

Souza, 31, was a 30- crowning achievement player with the Rays in 2017, however injuries cut him down as a Diamondback the next 2 years and continue to difficulty him now. He signed a $1MM handle the Cubs in the offseason and has actually started this year with a line of.190/.292/.429 (94 wRC+), one homer and 10 strikeouts in 24 PA.